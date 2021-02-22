Dragon Ball Super Reveals What Vegeta Must Do to Learn Beerus' Signature Move

✖

Dragon Ball Super revealed what Vegeta must do to learn Beerus' signature move in the newest chapter! Dragon Ball Super is now making its way through the Granolah the Survivor arc and building on the foundation laid by the previous chapter of the series. With Goku now being able to use the full Ultra Instinct state at will, he's begun training with Whis to specifically increase his mastery. This left Vegeta with a need for his own path to power, and the previous chapter saw Beerus suggest that Vegeta learn his God of Destruction abilities.

Chapter 69 of the series begins this training between Beerus and Vegeta, and Beerus explains the mentality needed to even begin learning the destructive techniques. Just as how Goku needed reach a serene mental state to achieve an angelic like power, Vegeta is going to need to clear his mind of any outside thought and only focus on destruction to tap into the destroyer power.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As Beerus begins training with Vegeta, he starts by questioning Vegeta's thoughts about his past as part of the Saiyan race. Vegeta is confused as to why he would bring this up in the first place, and Beerus teases that it's "plenty" connected with the power of destruction. Breaking it down further, Beerus says Vegeta needs to rid himself of his guilt over the destruction of the Saiyans and the destruction the Saiyan caused themselves.

To grow further, Vegeta is going to need to break out of this guilt complete and free himself from his past. He says his own mind is only set on destruction, and that's why he has no limits as a god. Vegeta needs to "destroy" his stray thoughts and "recreate" himself from scratch as a God of Destruction. Just as the Destroyers' role in the overall multiverse is to clear out forsaken planets to give birth to stronger ones, Vegeta needs to be able to do that for himself. What that means for the rest of the arc is still up in the air, however.

But what do you think? How do you like the explanation as to how to use Hakai? Do you think Vegeta will be able to free himself from his past and tap into this power? Does this make him an official God of Destruction candidate? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!