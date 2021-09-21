Dragon Ball Fans Are Grappling Over Vegeta’s Character Arc

Dragon Ball Super is pushing forward with a new chapter this month, and it has all eyes on Vegeta. The Saiyan has put up a fight as of late with Granolah, and fans even watched as Vegeta unleashed Ultra Ego in his bid to defeat the sniper. However, this month’s new chapter has turned the hero upside down. Now, Dragon Ball Super fans are sounding off on Vegeta’s surprising turn in chapter 76, and it seems they are split about his actions this time around.

To back up a bit, we have to understand just what Vegeta did this month. Chapter 76 went live just days ago, and fans were quick to take in the big update. They all watched as Vegeta was taken down several pegs by Granolah once Ultra Ego failed to give the Saiyan the boost he needed. As the fight went on, Vegeta showed gumption in the face of death, and he was even willing to die at one point in defeat. This decision didn’t sit right with some Dragon Ball Super fans, and you can find a few of their reactions down below.

Of course, others were quick to defend Vegeta. The hero has certainly changed over the years, and Vegeta is not the man he was when he tapped into Majin power so long ago. At that time, a mid-life crisis pushed the Saiyan into a panic that led to his murderous rampage. But with Ultra Ego, Vegeta had to make a conscious effort to revert and become unfeeling in his destruction. It did not take the Saiyan long to learn he could not be like his former self, and the only way out of his fight with Granolah became death.

Luckily, a bit of interference saved the Saiyan’s life, but Dragon Ball Super fans are now curious to see how this realization changes Vegeta moving forward. It seems wasteful for Vegeta to not master Ultra Ego at this point. There must be a trick to the form he’s not learned, and fans are hoping Vegeta finds a new source of energy to fuel the godly power boost.

What do you think about Vegeta's journey in this chapter? Are you liking this Dragon Ball Super arc so far…?