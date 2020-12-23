Dragon Ball Super Reveals Beerus' Punishment for Merus Dying

✖

Dragon Ball Super revealed Beerus' punishment for Merus dying in the newest chapter of the series. The fight with Planet Eater Moro was full of twists and turns, and one of the biggest was that Merus decided to break an angel law to save Goku and was thus erased from existence for doing so. Now that the fight with Moro officially came to an end with the previous chapter, the newest chapter of the series is dealing with all of the fallout as it seeks to bring the entire Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc to an end as a whole.

One of the big cliffhangers leading into the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc's finale was that Beerus and Whis were called away by the Grand Priest in order to discuss Merus' death. The newest chapter indeed capitalizes on this cliffhanger, but it's certainly less intense than you would think as Beerus' punishment is simply to play with the Omni-Kings for a while.

Chapter 67 of the series reveals what happened when Beerus and Whis were summoned by the Grand Priest. The Grand Priest reveals that breaking the angel law meant Merus was meant to be erased from existence, but then surprised Beerus and Whis when he revealed that he had erased him as an angel, but brought him back as a mortal thanks to the Supreme Kai asking for mercy. But even with this mercy, the Grand Priest needed to impose a penalty on them for allowing Merus to break the laws in the first place.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As a reflection of the lack of severity of the law breaking itself (and perhaps an extension of the Grand Priest's showing of mercy), the Grand Priest then gives the Omni-Kings' attendants some time off and forces Beerus and the Supreme Kai to play with them in their stead. This only makes Beerus more angry at Goku as it was his fault Merus had to break the law in the first place, but it seems like the issue is now a non-issue moving forward.

This is undoubtedly a much less intimidating punishment than fans had first suspected for such a monumental moment as an angel dying, but Merus' death is no longer a factor either. It definitely helps to provide the happy ending for Goku and the others than previous arcs had done, but perhaps in doing so, it also closed up some of the more enticing probabilities for the divine realm in the future of the series.

But what did you think of the fallout from Merus' death? Did you expect him to be revived as a mortal and leave Beerus and Whis to not be punished severely? Were you hoping to see a different outcome with greater consequences? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!