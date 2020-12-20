Dragon Ball Super Artist Hypes Manga's New Arc and Revelations

✖

Dragon Ball Super had an eventful 2020, and it seems the series plans to keep its pace for the new year. It was not long ago that fans learned a new arc was coming for the manga, and the artist overseeing the whole thing has something to say about this new phase. In a recent interview for Jump Festa, Toyotaro spoke about the new arc of Dragon Ball Super, and he is feeling optimistic about the story and its big reveals.

This new statement comes on behalf of Twitter as fans were quick to turn around translations from Toyotaro. DBSHype was one such fan-translator spinning the interview, so you can see what the artist had to say for himself about this upcoming arc:

(Photo: Shueisha)

"This time it took longer to conceive than the previous chapter, but it was worth it, and Toriyama-sensei forte the best draft. I can't say anything about the content yet, but I hope everyone can be excited. There are many gimmicks and new revelations to be discovered! We will make it more exciting than eve, so please support us!"

Clearly, Toyotaro spent a lot of time working on this new Dragon Ball Super arc, and it shows. Fans know little about the story as of yet, but they do know it ties directly into the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc. The first details put out about the chapter show the return of Seven-Three as well as Jaco, so there could be more throwback goodies in this arc.

Asides from the story's interconnected plot, it seems this arc will have a lot of revelations. Toyotaro and Akira Toriyama promise to reveal some important info in this arc, but that is not all! Toyotaro says new gimmicks are on their way, so fans are hoping Goku might be up for training his Spirit Control a bit more in this new story!

