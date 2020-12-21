Dragon Ball Super Revives THAT Hero in the Moro Arc Finale

✖

Dragon Ball Super made sure to revive a very particular hero in the final moments of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc! The previous chapter of the series officially brought the fight against Planet Eater Moro to an end, so the newest chapter of the series brought the entire arc to an end as a whole. Exploring the fallout and immediate aftermath of the fight against Moro, the newest chapter of the series began the road to recovery for the seventh universe as the pieces of worlds destroyed by Moro began putting themselves back together.

This also included a surprising hero as the final chapter of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc revealed what happened to Merus. Because although he had broken the angel laws and faded away from existence (thus giving Goku the final motivation he needed to reach his full Ultra Instinct form), the newest chapter of the series revealed that he is now alive and well thanks to some quick actions from those in charge.

Chapter 67 of the series reveals that a few days after the seventh universe began reviving destroyed planets, Goku, Vegeta, Majin Buu and Jaco were being honored by the Galactic Patrol for their efforts. In a surprise twist, it's revealed that Merus is also in attendance for this ceremony and is being honored as well. It's a total surprise to Goku and Vegeta, but Merus then explains what happened.

He reveals that he did cease to exist as an Angel, but a flashback confirms that the Grand Priest showed him mercy by temporarily eradicating Merus and then reviving him as a mortal being. There was no other way to save him, and now Merus has a mortal lifespan and no semblance of his divine power. It's revealed that the Supreme Kai actually asked the Grand Priest for mercy, and it was granted.

So Merus indeed faded away when he broke the angel laws, but he now gets his wish to be a mortal working together with the Galactic Patrol. It was clear from his training that he didn't fit in with the other angels, so while this is going back on his sacrifice during the fight with Moro, it's also rewarding him for how much he actually did for Goku and the Earth in that time.

