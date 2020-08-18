Viral Dragon Ball Super Clip Imagines Moro's Anime Debut

✖

Dragon Ball Super's manga has been better than ever, but it's mostly because the manga has continued the story beyond where the anime came to an end with the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Fans have been wanting to see the fight with Moro come to life in the anime someday, and because many are tired of waiting for it fans have taken it into their own hands to bring this fight to life such as one viral clip has done. Moro has been one of the more intriguing villains in Dragon Ball Super so far thanks to his bevy of powers and magic, and will most likely be even more well received in the anime.

But rather than continue to hold out hope of the Dragon Ball Super anime returning anytime soon, artist @Fryerstudios100 (who you can find more work from on Twitter here) has gone viral with fans for bringing one of the more impressive Moro moments from the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc to life with a stunning animation. This particular scene in question comes during the fight against Moro on New Namek when the villain reveals he's got a whole magic arsenal to tap into still. Check it out!

I just finished this manga panel and now I can finally get to the real action. I hope I can pull this off and animate the whole chapter from start to finish. And before Toei beats me to it pic.twitter.com/mM5kL8EcjP — Jalen (@Fryerstudios100) August 15, 2020

Unfortunately as of this writing, there are currently no announcements about the future of the Dragon Ball Super anime just yet. It was announced last Summer that a new film for the franchise was currently in development, but there have yet to be any updates as to what we can expect to see or when we can expect to see it. This was before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, and any plans might have been prolonged even further.

