New Dragon Ball Super Film in Development

If you are one of the many people waiting for an update on Dragon Ball Super, then it seems like a gift has been dropped at your door. Things have been quiet with the anime ever since Dragon Ball Super: Broly hit theaters, but a brand-new interview with an anime executive reveals plans are in the works for yet another film.

Recently, Japan saw its Blu-ray and DVD release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly go live. It was there fans picked up a booklet housed in the Blu-ray including an interview from Akio Iyoku, the director of the Dragon Ball Unit with Shueisha. A partial image of the bonus interview has been shared to social media, and it was there Iyoku said preparations are being made for a brand-new film.

“Now for our next steps, we are steadily preparing for the next movie,” the executive said.

Continuing, Iyoku shared more details about his work on Broly and his ideas of where the franchise will go next.

“Broly was so strong that I think the next one will probably be totally different. I’ve overcome various hurdles with parts of Broly, so I won’t get burned out,” Iyoku continued. “I think that Dragon Ball will continue on, so I want fans to look forward to it.”

These comments were seconded by Norihiro Hayashida, the producer of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. So far, Toei Animation has yet to make any official announcements about a new film or anime project period for Dragon Ball Super, but this newly released interview has fans confident Son Goku has not been forgotten.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.