Dragon Ball Fans Can't Understand Why the Anime Hasn't Made a Comeback

Dragon Ball anime fans are at a point of perplexion/exasperation with the franchise, as they were suddenly left hanging when Dragon Ball Super ended its anime run in early 2018 (with the English Dub ending in fall 2019). Toei Animation and series creator Akira Toriyama promised big new things to come for the anime, after Dragon Ball Super's initial hiatus, but there has been no official word on the next installment of the anime - nor has there been an update on the next Dragon Ball Super movie. Dragon Ball seems to be ruining its own successful momentum - at the height of its popularity - and fans just can't understand why.

Scroll below for a snapshot of why the Dragon Ball fandom is feeling serious frustration by now:

Does Toei Hate Anime Money?

Dragon Ball is still a cash-cow without an anime, and Dragon Ball Super was a global phenomenon. Why is Toei leaving that money on the table???

Post-Toriyama Era?

Is it time for Dragon Ball to follow Star Wars and grow beyond the vision of its creator? That's going to be a major debate within the fandom, for sure. 

So Many Open Doors...

Real Talk. It seemed like Dragon Ball Super purposely opened so many doors to the next phase of the franchise, only to do... nothing with them? 

It's All About One Piece

This is one of the bigger (conspiracy?) theories about the Dragon Ball anime delay. Plus, some nice One Piece snark to go along with it. 

It's Shintani Time!

The animation director of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Shintani, changed the game for the franchise. Now fans want more Dragon Ball anime under Shintani's vision. 

Follow the Money

I mean... that makes sense, right? If you're making money without having to pay for production costs, why not do that as long as you can. Is it cynical? No, it's capitalism. 

The Safe Bet

This is spot-on. Dragon Ball is still generating hype and new merchandise through the fan-service Dragon Ball Heores promo anime, which gives fans all kinds of new transformations, old and new characters, and big battles. The manga keeps pushing the canon forward; movies can be rolled out every few years to keep the main franchise going; and given the investment of money and effort, an anime may not be nearly as worthwhile... 

Maybe In 2022...

Set your expectations accordingly - could be a long wait. 

