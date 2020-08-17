Dragon Ball Fans Can't Understand Why the Anime Hasn't Made a Comeback

Dragon Ball anime fans are at a point of perplexion/exasperation with the franchise, as they were suddenly left hanging when Dragon Ball Super ended its anime run in early 2018 (with the English Dub ending in fall 2019). Toei Animation and series creator Akira Toriyama promised big new things to come for the anime, after Dragon Ball Super's initial hiatus, but there has been no official word on the next installment of the anime - nor has there been an update on the next Dragon Ball Super movie. Dragon Ball seems to be ruining its own successful momentum - at the height of its popularity - and fans just can't understand why. Scroll below for a snapshot of why the Dragon Ball fandom is feeling serious frustration by now:

Does Toei Hate Anime Money? Why Toei hasn't further capitalized on Dragon Ball's success with more anime material seriously boggles my mind. I honestly think these numbers could double if they brought Dragon Ball Super back. https://t.co/8Op18aUzrS — Sal The Saiyan (@SalTheSaiyan) August 12, 2020 Dragon Ball is still a cash-cow without an anime, and Dragon Ball Super was a global phenomenon. Why is Toei leaving that money on the table???

Post-Toriyama Era? Then there is the problem that they are terrified to do anything with the anime without Toryiyama but his passion for DB had passed on a while ago, and with his involvement the stuff we get usually ends up being mediocre or just outright bad at some points — Tamimtio (@Its_Tamim) August 12, 2020 I'd 100% move on without Toriyama but they're too scared because people will decredit it as "nOn CaNoN" like GT. — Sal The Saiyan (@SalTheSaiyan) August 12, 2020 Is it time for Dragon Ball to follow Star Wars and grow beyond the vision of its creator? That's going to be a major debate within the fandom, for sure.

So Many Open Doors... Well... Super did leave a few doors open they could go into... Vegeta (and obviously Goku) visit U6's Planet Sadala to fulfill Vegeta's Promise to Cabba The 4 beings near Grand Priest level Universe 13 to 18 Fighters from U1,U5,U8,12 — Jotei (@NZE_DP) August 12, 2020 Real Talk. It seemed like Dragon Ball Super purposely opened so many doors to the next phase of the franchise, only to do... nothing with them?

It's All About One Piece So DBS will return 20 years from now? — Sal The Saiyan (@SalTheSaiyan) August 12, 2020 This is one of the bigger (conspiracy?) theories about the Dragon Ball anime delay. Plus, some nice One Piece snark to go along with it.

It's Shintani Time! Especially with the Shintani on board as animation director and character designer 👌🏼 — Welcome (@noitsnothim) August 12, 2020 The animation director of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Shintani, changed the game for the franchise. Now fans want more Dragon Ball anime under Shintani's vision.

Follow the Money I think the fact that it's still a massive money maker without them having to put out any production costs offsets paying animation staff to continue the franchise. If it's making them a boatload of money with minimal effort, they're gonna ride that for awhile — Harrison Says Stay Safe! (@HarrisonRFox) August 12, 2020 I mean... that makes sense, right? If you're making money without having to pay for production costs, why not do that as long as you can. Is it cynical? No, it's capitalism.

The Safe Bet And every 3-5 yrs bringing a movie out to resparks interest and hype. I dont see any reason 4 them 2 bring the anime back. Specially since the fandom will critizise it as soon as something goes against their likings. Wich only lead to bad press for them — Mako (@NiceNerdTV) August 12, 2020 This is spot-on. Dragon Ball is still generating hype and new merchandise through the fan-service Dragon Ball Heores promo anime, which gives fans all kinds of new transformations, old and new characters, and big battles. The manga keeps pushing the canon forward; movies can be rolled out every few years to keep the main franchise going; and given the investment of money and effort, an anime may not be nearly as worthwhile...