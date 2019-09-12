Dragon Ball Super Showcases Moro’s Official Color Scheme

While the Dragon Ball Super anime series may currently be on indefinite hiatus, but the manga series has pushed forward into a bold new story arc, and fans have been loving it! That story arc, the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner”, has introduced a powerful new villain into the Dragon Ball mythos: Planet-Eater Moro, and ancient sorcerer who has the unholy power of consuming the life-forces of entire planets and their peoples.

Because Moro has only appeared in the Dragon Ball Super manga series, he hasn’t made an appearance in much (of any) official full-color promo art or sketches. But today, that’s no longer the case, as Dragon Ball Super has revealed Moro’s official color scheme:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the cover of this V-Jump magazine edition for November 2019 shows off Dragon Ball Super‘s newest villain in full-color format. The version of Moro depicted on the cover is his fully-powered form, which in the case of this particular villain means something very different than the usual Dragon Ball blueprint. That’s because Moro’s “power-up” process is actually more of a Benjamin Button-style de-aging process; the more life fore energy the villain consumes, the younger, stronger, and more virile he becomes.

In case you don’t know: Moro was a sorcerer/warrior that terrorized the galaxy ten million years ago, consuming entire planets and people at his whim. Moro was eventually stopped by the combined efforts of the Galactic Patrol and the king of kais, Daikaioh, who was able to sacrifice his own godly ki to seal Moro’s magic away, which the villain powerless enough for the galactic patrol to subdue him.

Since breaking out of jail, Moro has used the New Namek Dragon Balls to make two wishes:

To restore his magic powers. To release all his fellow prisoners from Galactic Patrol Prison.

Thanks to his restored magic, Moro was able to defeat and nearly kill Goku, Vegeta, the Daikaioh/Buu fusion and the Galactic Patrol. With the aid of his gang of magically-powered prisoners, Moro has consumed all of New Namek and some other worlds discovered by his gang, restoring him to the full prime of youth form that is depicted on the V-Jump cover.

At the time of writing this, Dragon Ball Super has split up Goku and Vegeta after their multiple defeats at Moro’s hands. While Goku will train with the Galactic Patrol’s elite warrior Merus to further master Ultra Instinct, Vegeta has gone to Planet Yardrat to learn their strange techniques (like Instant Transmission) that are immune to Moro’s energy-sucking powers.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.