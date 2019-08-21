Dragon Ball Super Reveals Moro’s Perfected Form

Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 51 sees the Dragon Ball universe enter a dark new status quo. Evil sorcerer Moro and his gang of escaped convicts from the Galactic Patrol prison are systematically terrorizing the universe, looting planets and then feeding them to Moro.

As hinted in previous chapters, Moro’s process of consuming life forces comes with some transformative side effects. And Moro we see in this latest chapter has eaten well enough to achieve a new ‘Semi-Perfect’ status!

As you can see above Moro is steadily growing younger and more fit with every ball of life force he consumes. Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro has been skilled at slowly but surely illustrating the changes to Moro’s physique – a nice turn on the usual formula for Dragon Ball villain transformations. Typically, the process that villains like Cell, Buu, or Freeza follow mirrors the Saiyan heroes: transformation as a sign of power-up. Moro’s Benjamin Button process is something refreshing to see – and raises the question of what the ultimate destination is.

Unlike Mr. Button, Moro presumably won’t keep de-aging to infant status – so what is this villain’s “perfect form?” In the scene above, Moro himself hints that the process may now be coming end, as he tells his top henchman Sagan-Bo:

“Planets inhabited by such unique species possess a spectacular energy. With this, my physical recovery is essentially complete.”

So, it seems this young, strapping, thirst-trap Moro is final version of the villain that we may see – a long cry from the shriveled and hobbling old goat that we first met. With just a little bit of life energy Moro was able to hold his own against both Vegeta and Goku – after terrorizing and consuming life on New Namek, Moro was able to nearly beat and drain the two Saiyans to the point of death. With most of New Namek in his gut, Moro was able to thrash the likes Majin Buu/Daikaioh, even when the Lord of Lords stopped the villain in the first place – and nearly did so again on New Namek. That’s all to say: what hope do the good guys have now?

For Vegeta, the solution lies on Planet Yardrat, where the Saiyan Prince hopes to learn a strange new technique (like Goku did with Instant Transmission) that can give him the edge against both Moro and Goku. Meanwhile, Goku finds a new teacher to Master Ultra Instinct – a technique that Moro’s energy-draining powers can’t affect.

Are you like the current Dragon Ball Super “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc? Let us know in the comments!

