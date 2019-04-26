Dragon Ball Super’s Latest Battle Explores the Power of Technology vs Magic

Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 47 sees the calamity of the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc grow, as new villain Moro ramps up his campaign of slaughter on New Namek, in order to obtain all of the Namekian Dragon Balls. With six of the seven balls in his possession, Moro sets his final sights on the village where Goku and Vegeta are just being nursed back from the brink of death!

Sensing Moro on the approach, both Goku and Vegeta realizes they don’t possess the power and/or strategy to stop the evil sorcerer, and that the coming battle will be to their respective deaths. As Moro comes charging into the village to finish the job, Goku and Vegeta head out on a suicide collision course to meet the threat. And, it would’ve indeed been the last hurrah for the two Saiyan Warriors, if not for a very timely save by the Galactic Patrol!

Just before Moro and lash out at Goku and Vegeta, elite Galactic Patrolman Merus (finally) shows up on the scene and jumps into the fray against Moro. It’s there that Dragon Ball Super delivers a rarity for the franchise, as a character whose power is entirely technological based goes up against a villain rooted in magical abilities!

So how does tech stack up against ancient magic in this Dragon Ball Super universe? Well, Merus is definitely able to hold his own against Moro, and doesn’t seem to have the same critical weaknesses that the Saiyans do against the energy-siphoning sorcerer. On the other hand, Merus also doesn’t have the power to take Moro down for good – at least not all by himself. Merus’ blaster, rocket boots, and bag of Galactic Patrol tech tricks (like an energy net) prove capable of temporarily incapacitating Moro, but the evil sorcerer eventually breaks free. So, while the Galactic Patrol’s advanced technology and weapons are effective, the level of ancient magic Moro employs is a lot more powerful.

Thankfully, Merus realizes his own limitations and takes the necessary steps to compensate: he brings Majin Buu to the battlefield, thereby unlocking the Godly persona that’s been buried inside Buu for years. Buu proves to be the secret weapon against Moro our heroes need, as the knowledge from Buu’s Daikaioh persona, and pink taffy body, make him totally impervious to Moro’s power.

