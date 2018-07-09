‘Dragon Ball Super’ SDCC Panel Teases New Movie Details

The premiere of Dragon Ball Super‘s first movie is definitely one of the biggest events of the year for series fans, but it’s been a long time since fans have seen anything other than new character designs.

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 has updated the convention program on their official website, and fans were given info as to what they can expect from the Dragon Ball Super panel.

Here are the details for the panel:

Hall H Thursday, July 19 2:15-3:15PM

“English voice actors for Goku and Vegeta, Sean Schemmel and Christopher Sabat, talk all things Dragon Ball -and reveal never-before-seen material for the new movie. Don’t miss some special surprise appearances, too.”

Along with confirming the appearance of Sean Schemmel and Christopher Sabat, the panel also teases “surprise appearances,” and most importantly, teases that never-before-seen material will be shown off. As for the material, it could range anywhere from new movie footage to an English dub premiere, to concept art. Either way, the Sand Diego-Comic Con panel is definitely one Dragon Ball fans are going to want to get into.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator AkiraToriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.