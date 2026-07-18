Controversial Crunchyroll Isekai Confirms Season 3 English Dub Streaming Date & Cast

A controversial Isekai anime now streaming with Crunchyroll has finally set a streaming release date for the English dub launch of its third season. It’s been a great year for Isekai anime thus far as we have gotten to see some good shows making their debut, but it’s been an even bigger deal for all of the franchises we’ve seen continue with new episodes as well. This continues through the Summer 2026 anime schedule with even more franchises making their comeback, and that includes one show that has garnered plenty of controversy.

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has been garnering all sorts of controversy among fans from the first two seasons, and that has already continued with the third season as fans are already having a divisive reaction to some of its choices. But now even more fans will be able to check it out as the English dub release for Mushoku Tensei Season 3 officially kicks off with Crunchyroll on Saturday, July 18th and releasing its new episodes on a weekly basis.

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 will kick off its English dub release with Crunchyroll on Saturday, July 18th (and thus streaming with the platform later today from the time of this writing), and will be releasing its new episodes at a weekly basis. If the English dub release is able to keep up its pace, it will only be a couple of episodes behind the original Japanese language release of the series that began a bit earlier this month. But with a double episode premiere kicking it off, we’ll have to see if the dub follows suit.

With Jeremy Inman serving as voice director, the voice cast for Mushoku Tensei Season 3’s debut episode includes the likes of Madeleine Morris as Rudeus, Lindsay Seidel as Eris, Rachel Robinson as Ghislaine, Bradley Gareth as Gal, Katie Otten as Nina, Cory Koehler as Auber and more. The first two episodes had focused on the Eris Training Arc revealing what she had been doing during the second season, and the cast expands even further when it returns to Rudeus’ story after. We’ll have to see who joins the dub in the coming weeks.

What’s New for Mushoku Tensei Season 3?

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 keeps the controversy train rolling as it picks up after a season where Rudeus had to recover from his mental and physical issues. Now happily married to both Sylphiette and Roxy, and even having his first child, the series has been setting him up for his next big adventure. All the while, Eris has been training to the point where she feels strong enough to stand beside him after being so impressive by their adventures together as children.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that’s happened so far, you can now find all episodes of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation with Crunchyroll in both Japanese and English language audio. Crunchyroll even released a special recap video (which you can watch above) that could help youy get back up to speed, but you really won’t appreciate how much controversy it has been stirring up with Rudeus unless you jump into it yourself.

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