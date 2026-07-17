Witch Hat Atelier Creator Opens Up About The Biggest Change in Season 2

The exciting Spring 2026 anime season is finally over, concluding the first season of Witch Hat Atelier, one of the biggest anime of the year. This fantasy anime has only aired its first season, and it’s already one of the biggest hits in recent years, with striking visuals and one of the best fantasy settings of all time. The series was supposed to premiere last year but was delayed due to production issues. However, the wait was worth it, as studio BUG FILMS didn’t compromise on the animation quality. The anime is based on a gorgeous manga written and illustrated by Kamone Shirahama, which has been serialized in Kodansha’s seinen magazine Morning Two since 2016.

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Following its exciting run for several weeks, releasing one incredible episode after another, the first season reached its conclusion in June this year. While a second season has been announced, the release window hasn’t been revealed. However, considering that a teaser was already released, it’s possible the animation studio doesn’t plan on making fans wait for long. In an interview with Crunchyroll, the manga creator and Rena Motomura, the voice behind Coco, shared their thoughts on the story and what to expect next.

Witch Hat Atelier Creator Reveals Season 2 Will Explore The World More

Image courtesy of Bug Films

When asked about the anime sequel, Shirahama shared, “In Witch Hat Atelier Season 2, compared to season one, especially, the world is going to seem much wider and more expansive. The themes are going to get deeper, and I think everyone will see different facets of magic as well.”

The creator continued, “In knowing these things, I want everyone to focus on ‘what choices will the characters make,’ and what new world and characters will show up in season two. Also? I’m just really looking forward to the reactions from the fans.”

While the creator refrained from heavy spoilers, she at least confirmed that the second season will explore the world-building more as compared to the first season. This detail is necessary to learn more about the world and the dangers lurking in the shadows. The anime’s first season introduces the premise of the story, and it keeps gradually building up the fact that the world of magic has something much darker and dangerous lurking around.

What to Expect From Witch Hat Atelier Season 2?

Image courtesy of Bug Films

As teased by this first look at the sequel season, the story will pick up immediately after the intense cliffhanger. The anime wrapped up its first season in the middle of an attack in the Serpentback Cave. The story took a turn for the worse as it confirms Qifrey is going to be fighting his hardest to keep his apprentices safe.

However, the biggest tease from the trailer is the dark new look of Coco, clearly implying she will be tapping into a new well of power that she might not have enough control over. We can expect Coco to again break more norms and tap into more secrets of the world.

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