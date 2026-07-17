5 Great Anime That Should Never Get A Live-Action Movie

As the anime industry becomes more and more mainstream, live-action adaptations of anime have become the norm. The latest major series to join this trend is Solo Leveling, the modern global sensation, something few would have expected so soon, yet Netflix is already developing it. Meanwhile, this year alone has seen the release of several live-action adaptations, including One Piece, Viral Hit, Teach You a Lesson, and various others.

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At the same time, the live-action movie adaptations of My Hero Academia and Naruto have also made progress, even though neither naturally fits the format. This highlights the downside of the trend. Thus, we are highlighting a few great anime that should never receive a live-action adaptation, at least not in movie format.

5) Dandadan

Dandadan has become one of the greatest anime series of the modern era, with a hilariously entertaining yet intriguing story that makes it stand out from almost every other series. Science SARU perfectly brought it to life in anime form, and the way the series’ bizarre nature is portrayed in both the anime and manga would lose much of its charm in a live-action adaptation. It would be even worse if it were adapted into a standalone live-action film, as that format would only hinder the narrative the series has built.

Characters like Okarun, whose appeal relies heavily on the anime’s comedic style, would be extremely difficult to portray convincingly in live action. One live-action adaptation, Viral Hit, already shows how trying to directly replicate anime-style humor can become unwatchable. Dandadan‘s quirkiness is perfectly suited to animation and could never be fully captured in a live-action format.

4) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Image courtesy of Madhouse

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End emerged as a modern seinen anime that encourages viewers to embrace the slow pace of life’s journey, reflect on the past, and make better choices for the future. The series is deliberately crafted with a slow, contemplative pace that is meant to be savored. Thus, a live-action adaptation, especially in film format, would lose the very core element that made the series so charming in the first place.

Throughout Frieren’s journey, even the smallest characters receive profound characterization, making every episode memorable. At the same time, the series is filled with fantastical elements, and a live-action film adaptation, constrained by budget limitations, would likely fail to capture its magical atmosphere. It would require the level of production seen in Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon to truly justify a live-action adaptation of Frieren.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen has emerged as another defining modern anime and is arguably the best modern shonen series, embracing a darker tone that sets it apart from the rest. The series and its characters have become iconic thanks to its intricate narrative design. A live-action movie, without the time needed to build the world’s foundation or properly explore its characters, would cause the series to fall far short of its potential.

Meanwhile, there are also concerns about casting its iconic characters, with many fans arguing that no actor could truly capture the charm of Gojo Satoru, at least in a movie format. As a result, it could become another failed live-action adaptation that fans look back on only with disappointment.

2) Demon Slayer

Courtesy of Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures

Demon Slayer is currently the biggest and greatest anime franchise, and it has achieved that status largely thanks to Ufotable’s brilliant anime adaptation. While the series’ narrative is certainly strong, its greatest strength has always been its breathtaking animation. A live-action adaptation of Demon Slayer, whether in film format or otherwise, would likely never be able to recreate the level of craftsmanship that Ufotable has achieved.

It is Ufotable’s signature blend of 2D and 3D animation that has consistently made the series stand out. Even if a production were to develop its own technique to portray the action, it would be nearly impossible to replicate Ufotable’s style, ultimately causing the series to lose much of its charm.

1) Vinland Saga

Image via MAPPA

Honestly, Vinland Saga would arguably work the best as a live-action adaptation among the greatest anime, as its narrative is built on grounded elements that naturally translate to live action. However, it is the series’ intricate storytelling and remarkable depth, following Thorfinn’s journey from revenge to redemption like never before, that would never be fully captured in a live-action movie, especially one forced to introduce its own plot to fit the format.

Thus, the trend of anime receiving live-action movie adaptations, such as Naruto and My Hero Academia, should never be applied to Vinland Saga. For a live-action adaptation to truly work, it would require a Vikings-level production capable of properly portraying Thorfinn’s journey. If that happened, Vinland Saga could even surpass One Piece as a live-action adaptation. But if it instead receives a live-action movie, it could become another one of the greatest live-action failures.

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