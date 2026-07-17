10 Years Later, Crunchyroll’s Most Critically-Acclaimed Film Is Getting a New Physical Release

Launched in 2017, the streaming platform Crunchyroll eventually became the biggest hub for anime fans across the globe. Since a majority of the anime end up on this platform, anime fans often rely on it to search for and watch more and more shows. However, even Crunchyroll’s expansive library doesn’t have all the anime series and films fans could find. The platform is often removing and adding more and more series depending on demand and licensing issues. On March 20th, 2026, Kyoto Animation’s award-winning film, A Silent Voice, finally started streaming on the platform. The film hit the Japanese theatres in September 2016 before making its international premiere.

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For over a decade now, its legacy has been unmatched. Only a few months after the film’s Crunchyroll debut, the official website confirmed that the Blu-ray SteelBook will be released on October 6th, 2026. It’s already available for pre-order, along with One Piece Collection 40 (Blu-ray) Walmart Exclusive, Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 2, and a few more exciting anime that were announced recently. The SteelBook edition will include several bonus items such as the art cards, actual footage of the filming location, interviews with the staff, and more.

What Is A Silent Voice About?

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

Directed by Naoko Yamada, this beautiful yet heartbreaking story centers around Shoya Ishida, who spends his days drowning his guilt for something he did in childhood. Along with his friends, he bullied Shoko Nishimiya, a hearing-impaired girl, when they were both in elementary school. After suffering brutal bullying and teasing from Shoya and his friends, Shoko transfers out of the school.

However, when the truth about how she was treated came out, Shoya’s friends pinned all the blame on him, causing him to be ostracized by everyone. After spending years struggling with self-loathing and social anxiety, Shoya seeks redemption and tracks down Shoko to apologize and tries to make amends.

A Silent Voice Is One of The Most Beautiful Films About Healing

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

Although Shoya had no hope for forgiveness, Shoko accepts his apology. The story continues as the two slowly rebuild their friendship while struggling with personal scars. However, he realizes that even as a teenager, Shoko feels inadequate after the countless hardships she has faced in her life. The film focuses on both of their emotional burdens, creating moments of vulnerability as they focus on healing.

Shoya’s heartbreaking journey of redemption and Shoko’s path of self-acceptance culminate in a touching and emotional ending. This gorgeous film touches on some sensitive themes while focusing on redemption and forgiveness. The film is based on Yoshitoki Ooiama’s award-winning Weekly Shonen Jump manga, which was serialized from 2013 to 2014.

While the anime film covers the main storyline within all seven volumes, it significantly condenses the narrative and cuts down major subplots, including side character development, to fit the limited runtime.

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