‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Shares New Promo

The next big thing coming in the Dragon Ball Super franchise will be Dragon Ball Super: The Movie, and today we have a new piece of Japanese promo artwork for the film to share with you! Check it out below (via Twitter):

This promo takes a lot of the juicier stills from the first Dragon Ball Super: The Movie teaser and adds them to the visual collage of this poster, in highlight of Goku’s next battle with this mysterious new foe. It’s your classic Dragon Ball “title bout” hype, and should give fans all kinds of thrills about the movie’s big action sequences.

We just did a whole breakdown on how the tagline for the Dragon Ball Super movie, “Earth Has Goku,” carries the important implication that this new foe depicted in the poster of above will be the champion of some other planet or realm. Essentially, Earth has Goku, while [BLANK], has this other guy…

Early rumors about the film’s storyline pointed to important canon backstory about the Sayin Homeworld Sadala, and its history. Freeza’s history with Saiayans will also factor in, and a lot of fans have been wondering if this new opponent for Goku isn’t the very first Super Saiyan God, who was also rumored to be a major part of the movie.

The Dragon Ball Super anime series ended with Goku having tapped into an Ultra Instinct power that rivals the divine abilities of figures like the angels, Grand Priest or Destroyers. An epilogue to the show revealed that Goku hasn’t been able to tap into Ultra Instinct since battling Jiren in the Tournament of Power finale – but knowing Goku, he will still be on the quest to reach that power-up again, by the time the movie begins. The teaser reveals Goku will be breaking out a new fighting style, so there’s no telling what other surprises he has in store – or how Goku’s legendary status in the universe today, connects to the history of the Saiyan race and Sadala.

We’ll find out when Dragon Ball Super: The Movie arrives on December 14th.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonamiprogramming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.