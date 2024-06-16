The Amazing World of Gumball Season 7 Release Window, First Details Revealed

The Amazing World of Gumball is now in the works on returning with Season 7 of the animated series, and the series has revealed its current release window and first details about what to expect from the new season! The Amazing World of Gumball ended its run with Cartoon Network with six seasons under its belt, and a few years later it was officially announced that the franchise would be returning with both a new movie and TV series. While the movie has been hit with some production delays (and is fortunately not cancelled just yet despite earlier reports), the new series is proceeding along.

The Amazing World of Gumball revealed the first look at the now in the works Season 7 of the animated series during Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2024 this past week, and it was here that the creative team behind the series revealed (as reported by @MidouMir on X) that the new season is currently in development for a release some time in 2025-2026. With the first look at the new season, it was also confirmed that the series would finally be following up on its biggest cliffhanger by revealing what's in the mysterious Void at last.

(Photo: Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe)

The Amazing World of Gumball Season 7 Updates

As detailed during their presentation at Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2024, it was explained that Season 7 will finally answer what's in the Void. Although it has yet to be explained what this means for The Amazing World of Gumball's future, it's still one of the biggest lingering questions from the original series. Gumball's biggest foe, Rob, appeared in the Season 6 finale and was trying to transform all of the others in order to protect them from "the other place" before mysteriously falling into the void as the season, and series, came to an end.

As for what was actually shown during the panel, the first episode of Season 7 is titled "The Burger" and follows Gumball and Darwin as they try to eat healthy. It seems like a jump right back into the kinds of shenanigans fans remember from the original, but with the void lingering overhead, it's not going to be long before we get to see the new season follow it all up. At the very least, it's more of a confirmation that this is going to be a new season rather than a brand new series.

If you wanted to check out the original animated series for yourself, you can find all six seasons of The Amazing World of Gumball now streaming with Max and Hulu. The series is teased as such, "Gumball's world is pretty run-of-the-mill. He's chased around school by a T-Rex. He has a friend named Anton who's a piece of toast. He's got a crush on Penny, a peanut with antlers. His dad is a 6'4" bunny. His mom works at a Rainbow Factory. And his brother is a goldfish named Darwin. Yup, everything looks perfectly normal here."