Sailor Moon: RuPaul's Drag Race Star Shows Off Usagi Cosplay

RuPaul's Drag Race is currently working through Season 9 of All-Stars on Paramount+, and the newest episode saw one of the contestants show off her take on Sailor Moon! RuPaul's Drag Race has been running on TV and streaming services for many years, seasons, and spin-offs, and through the years contestants have been able to show off their take on their art. Many of the contestants also draw from pop culture influences, with many of them citing anime for their fashion. This has been showcased this season with Plastique Tiara, who has been showing off her love of anime through her art.

Plastique Tiara already took Sailor Moon fans by surprise by showing off a cosplay for one of the Starlights, Star Healer, in the first episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Season 9, and now the contestant has revealed a full cosplay for Usagi Tsukino's Sailor Moon herself with Episode 6 during a roast in which her character mistakes it for an anime convention instead. She went on to do so well that she took the spot as one of the Top 2 queens of the week overall, so it was an effective cosplay instead.

How to Watch Sailor Moon

If you wanted to check out more of RuPaul's Drag Race, new episodes of All-Stars Season 9 as well as new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars Season 9 Untucked for the season will be streaming weekly on Fridays with Paramount+. You can also catch up with all 16 seasons of the main series and all eight previous seasons of All-Stars with Paramount+ also if you want even more. As for Sailor Moon, there's never been a better time to watch the classic and rebooted Sailor Moon anime.

You can find both the classic Sailor Moon anime series (in both English subtitled and dubbed releases) and its Sailor Moon Crystal revival series now streaming on Hulu (and the classic series streaming with its own exclusive channel on Pluto TV). You can also find the two Sailor Moon Eternal movies setting up Sailor Moon Cosmos now streaming with Netflix as well. Sailor Moon Cosmos will be bringing it all to an end with Netflix on August 22nd in the United States also.

Sailor Moon's anime is teased as such, "Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation."