This ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Tagline Tells Us More Than You Think

Dragon Ball Super may have ended, but fans won’t have to wait too long for more adventures with Goku and Co., as the first Dragon Ball Super movie is coming out at the end of the year. Details of that movie are being kept tight under wraps, but the first trailer revealed quite of few exciting hints as to how this film is going to be an important chapter of the larger Dragon Ball mythos. Now, fans have spotted yet another clue:

The poster reads “Earth has Goku”, another line from the teaser trailer. https://t.co/3GZkIB6JVi — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) April 15, 2018



As one user points out, this tagline, “Earth Has Goku” maybe a cool celebration of Goku’s power and heroism, but it’s what it doesn’t say that may be the biggest clue of all. The statement that ‘Earth has Goku’ carries the unspoken secondary statement that “________ has ______.” The two words that get filled into those blanks could be of the utmost importance – not only to the movie’s storyline, but to the entire Dragon Ball canon!

The Dragon Ball Super movie storyline has been rumored to center around the history of Universe 7’s Sayin Homeworld, Planet Sadala, and what led to its destruction. Other early information from Akira Toriyama and the other creators behind this film have pointed to this insight into Saiyan history also featuring Freeza in a big way, and will possibly reveal the official in-canon origin of the very first Super Saiyan God!

All of that jibes with what we saw in the first Dragon Ball Super movie teaser, which featured Goku in a mysterious arctic location, gearing up to battle a mysterious and menacing golden/green-skinned opponent. That foe looks like he could be a powerful early Super Saiyan God figure, and the fact that Goku is seen getting into a brand new fighting stance for battle suggests his character will grow and evolve as a result of this movie’s events. While nothing is solidly confirmed right now, these clues all seem to pointing in the right direction towards a storyline that take up the baton from where Dragon Ball Super left it, in the best possible way. We’ll keep you updated as we hear more.

Dragon Ball Super airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.