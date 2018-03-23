‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Reveals First Teaser Trailer

Breaking! The first teaser trailer for Dragon Ball Super‘s next movie is here, and it gives fans their first-look at Goku’s next adventure after the Tournament of Power.

As you can see, Dragon Ball Super is still going to be around even after its TV series ends this weekend. The franchise plans on continuing with the first Dragon Ball Super film, and it seems a lot will go down in this feature. Not only will a brand-new creative team take over its art style, but Goku will get an entirely new design and a new villain will be introduced as well.

The trailer above shows just a snippet of the new film. Goku is seen preparing for battle on a deserted wasteland, and the icy tundra marks a very different kind of battlefield for Goku. The hero can be seen prepping for battle as he jumps in place, and then the movie’s big baddie is shown way above the Saiyan. The guy isn’t shown, but he looks plenty muscular and appears to be wearing a variation of Saiyan armor.

The reel ends with Goku charging forward, saying that it is time to get started. Little other information was shared about the film aside from this footage, but it goes without saying that fans are still hyped. The long-awaited movie will carry on the name of Dragon Ball Super after its TV installment goes on break, and it looks like the feature will have plenty of Saiyan goodies to unpack. So, here’s to hoping fans get even more information about the movie sooner rather than later.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

Are you excited?