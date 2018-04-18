The ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie May Try To Pull A ‘Captain America’ With Its Baddie

In much of the world, spring has only just sprung, but that doesn’t mean the anime fandom is enjoying its arrival. For lots of fans, they are simply waiting for December to roll around as the month will see the first Dragon Ball Super film hit theaters. And, if one fan-theory is right, then the awaited film may take a lesson straight from Captain America.

However, this time, it will not be Steve Rogers who gets put on ice.

If you are caught up on all things Dragon Ball Super, then you will know the franchise is already hyping its first-ever film. Over in Japan, theaters have started printing leaflets promoting the feature, and the backside of those cards have grabbed lots of attention.

As you can see above, the anime adverts contain an intriguing photo on one side. Goku may take up the leaflet’s front, but its back is dominated by an icy silhouette of the film’s new baddie. The foreboding figure looks plenty muscular in the photo, and the guy appears to have a tail just like any other Universe 7 Saiyan. However, the silhouette has prompted a fan-theory that has fans thinking back to Captain America.

Shortly after this leaflet went live, fans began speculating whether its silhouette was really a shadow. Some began theorizing the figure was actually frozen inside the ice rather than being obscured by it. If that is the case, then the Saiyan villain may make his debut after he finds himself thawed out somehow. The guy’s resurrection would go down the same way Captain America was brought to life after he was frozen back during World War II. However, the return of the Saiyan will decidedly be a bad thing while Captain America’s comeback was well-received by everyone.

For now, there is no way of knowing how true with fan-theory rings, but the Dragon Ball fandom has been lucky with its speculations before. Fans can only wait until Toei Animation releases a full synopsis for the feature to see if their Dragon Ball Super conspiracies are spot-on. So, it may be time you started placing your bets on the origins of this film’s baddie.

