Dragon Ball Super: Why The Next Movie Should Feature Time Travel

Dragon Ball Super's new movie is shrouded in mystery so far, but we can glean a few details from the comments of Akira Toriyama, who has stated that he will be an intricate part of the creation of the movie and has stated that it will focus less on "power and energy" as Broly had done so before. With the sky being the limit, we believe that one of the best routes for the next anime film to take involve time travel, to both the past, present, and future of the Z Fighters.

One of the biggest storylines of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was the storyline that featured the son of the Seventh Hokage traveling into Konoha's past, meeting a younger version of Naruto in the era that took place between the first anime series and Naruto: Shippuden. While there has been time travel in the past for Dragon Ball Z, introducing us to the future son of Vegeta, Trunks, opening up the world, and allowing Goku and other Z Fighters to travel the timeline might make for some interesting storytelling that doesn't necessarily involve them learning a brand new transformation or fusion in order to save the day.

(Photo: Toei )

Specifically, a time travel film would allow us to revisit the early days of Dragon Ball, when Goku was nothing more than a powerful child searching for the objects that could summon Shenron and traveling alongside the likes of Bulma and Vegeta. Introducing an older Goku, who has insane abilities such as being able to transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, would make for some absolutely hilarious moments as the earlier characters attempted to wrap their minds around just how strong the Earthling of Saiyan heritage has become in the future.

On top of the past, Goku and company could also revisit the world of Future Trunks, which is far different following the conclusion of the Goku Black Arc. With Zamasu and his "Mortal Elimination Plan' put to bed, Trunks, and Mai from the future were sent to an entirely new timeline, wherein versions of them already existed. The Z Fighters bouncing around time could give fans the perfect opportunity to dive into this alternate future, perhaps introducing a brand new threat to the world of Trunks.

This time travel adventure could also be a perfect way for the series to revisit some of the biggest moments of the series' past with a brand new style of animation that became so popular in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. From the Saiyan Saga, Cell Saga, and Majin Buu Arc, there are plenty of timeless moments that could be re-introduced with this flashy new animation. Dragon Ball Heroes had done something similar in the past, introducing new characters to dive into the past of Akira Toriyama's series.

