Dragon Ball Super Announces New Movie

The time has come! After a few years out of sorts, Dragon Ball Super is ready to make its return to the screen. Not long ago, reports surfaced announcing that Dragon Ball Super is expected to announce a new movie tonight, and the ordeal has been long-awaited since 2018.

If you did not know, the first Dragon Ball Super went live back in December 2018 to the delight of fans. The film focused on Broly as it brought the legendary Saiyan into the canon at last. As you can imagine, fans were quick to ask when Dragon Ball Super would return with its next anime title, and the wait took a long time.

Now, the ordeal is over! Dragon Ball Super is supposed to release a new film before long, and the much-anticipated announcement comes in light of Goku Day. The franchise has been hyping up the holiday for weeks now, and we know why at last. After all, there are few better ways to celebrate Goku than with a movie, and we believe an original story dedicated to the Saiyan will suffice.

For those entirely unfamiliar with Dragon Ball Super, the series launched back in July 2015 under Fuji TV. The show ran for under three years as it closed in March 2018. The TV series ended in order to free up animators for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and the hard work paid off. The franchise's most recent movie is the fourth highest-grossing anime movie domestically to date. Not long ago, the anime movie for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba challenged Dragon Ball Super's box office legacy, so all eyes will be on this upcoming film's reception.

Now, fans get to look forward to what Dragon Ball has in store next. The series could very well push on with movies for the time being or perhaps rope in a TV comeback at some point. After all, the manga has two arcs under its belt which the show never tackled, and that isn't even counting what the anime could do with Broly on the small screen.

How hyped are you for this new Dragon Ball movie? What do you hope to see in this next feature?