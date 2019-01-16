Dragon Ball Super: Will the New Movie Set Up the Show's Return?

✖

A new Dragon Ball Super movie has been announced for 2022 - but will it set up the anime show's return? That's the question that Dragon Ball fans around the world are now asking themselves after the new movie was announced on Goku Day 2021. The Dragon Ball Super anime has been off the air since fall 2018 (for the original Japanese run, 2019 since the US dub aired). The first Dragon Ball Super movie, Broly, hit theaters in late 2018, and since then there's been no new Dragon Ball Super content on the big or small screen.

So the question at hand is: is the new 2022 Dragon Ball Super movie a standalone release? Or the sign that Toei animation is once again making forward progress with the franchise?

So far, Toei Animation has confirmed via press release that the new Dragon Ball Super movie will feature an original story, character designs, and even a screenplay from original series creator Akira Toriyama. Toriyama has also released a statement, saying:

"An all-new movie since Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in the making! Just like the previous movie, I'm heavily leading the story and dialogue production for another amazing film. I really shouldn't talk too much about the plot yet, but be prepared for some extreme and entertaining bouts which may feature an unexpected character."

Comicbook.com recently did a breakdown of why a new Dragon Ball movie should set up the next anime series - as well as what kind of precedent there is to link the two projects. It all depends on what the new movie is about. There is plenty of room for the next film to take material from the manga (like the recent Moro Arc) and adapt it to film. Even though Moro was a popular storyline, the larger Dragon Ball fandom that doesn't read the manga hasn't experienced it, and Moro and his gang of intergalactic convicts would still fit with the idea of an original story and characters designed by Toriyama (who was heavily involved in the Moro Arc.

However, even if this Dragon Ball Super film is something new and disconnected from the manga content, it can still achieve the same goals as the most recent manga storylines: resetting the Dragon Ball Super status quo and expanding the scope of the franchise. The manga has set Goku and Vegeta on different paths of evolving their respective powers, while also expanding the scope of the entire Dragon Ball lore.

It would be surprising and novel if the next Dragon Ball movie set those developments much faster than the manga did, clearing some truly new ground for the next anime series to build on.