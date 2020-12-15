Dragon Ball Super Releases Trailer for Its New Manga Arc

✖

Dragon Ball Super has been busy this last year with Moro, but the villain is finally done with his tyrannical plan to rule the universe. It took some time, but the manga brought the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc to an end, and its final chapter will wrap up this month. Of course, that means a new story is brewing on the horizon, and fans were introduced to the arc earlier today. And to celebrate the big reveal, a whole trailer was released teasing this new arc.

As Dragon Ball Super fans have shared, this new story appears to called 'Granola the Survivor' arc. It follows some of the bad guys fans met during Moro's attack, and fans are eager to learn more about their histories. After all, Moro did recruit some really gnarly henchmen to help him destroy the universe, and some of them are running free despite the Galactic Patrol's best efforts.

DBS CH67 & New Arc Trailer! Name: “Granola the Survivor Arc” (生残者グラノラ編). (Initial Translations, official name could be different). pic.twitter.com/ypQ15LWcsV — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) December 15, 2020

The trailer, which can be seen above, begins with a slew of shots from the final chapter of Moro's arc. It then switches to some more ominous moments as fans are shown a deep dark cavern in the ground that likely came from Goku's battle with Moro. The scene swaps to Jaco with a prisoner, and the inmate asks whether they made sure Seven-Three was really dead.

Clearly, they did not as the villain's deformed head is shown at a the bottom of the hole, and it seems to be mending itself. The trailer ends with the baddie Granola in ship out in space, and he is trailing the craft Jaco is in. Granola tells someone on the radio that this is the ship they've been looking for, so it seems like Moro's former lackeys are about to get an arc of their own. And if they want to cause Goku grief, they are going to need to power up ASAP.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball Super trailer? How does this arc sound to you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.