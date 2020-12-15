Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Thrilled For A New Connected Arc After Moro

By Kofi Outlaw

Dragon Ball Super has announced its next manga arc, which will be titled "Granola the Survivor". Needless to say that fans are happy about getting more official Dragon Ball Super content - even if they're not all that thrilled with the title of the new arc. However, after taking in some of the first details of Dragon Ball Super's "Granola the Survivor" arc, there is one thing that Dragon Ball fans seemed to have reached consensus about: it's cool to see the series building a new storyline off of the events of the previous one.

Scroll below to see all the joy and intrigue that Dragon Ball Super fans are getting from the notion of seeing the series move into a more serialized storytelling format!

What Sorcery Is This???

This is an unprecedented and sensible move for Dragon Ball Super to be making: building a continuous storyline. 

When's The Last Time...

That's a good question. Dragon Ball Super's storyline has been a convoluted, start-stop progression. Even the universal tournament arc weren't directly connected. 

Gonna Be Interesting

It is indeed going to be interesting to see how (and more importantly, whyDragon Ball Super is continuing to build in this way. 

Quite An Ensemble

The list of characters that will be featured in this new arc is certainly raising eyebrows within the fandom. 

Not The Same Arc

Dragon Ball does this so infrequently that some fans can't even process what's happening with this new arc.

Room For Improvement

Most Dragon Ball fans agree that the Moro Arc lost some steam about halfway through, and Moro's army of goons got the spotlight. Maybe the Granola arc can fix that misstep... 

Perfected Ultra Instinct

With Goku now wielding godly power, it will be interesting to see what chance Moro's escaped convicts have. 

Broly Time Yet?

Since we're connecting Dragon Ball Super story threads: What about bringing Broly back??? 

Dragon Ball Super posts new Manga chapters FREE ONLINE. The anime is still on hiatus. 

