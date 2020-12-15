Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Thrilled For A New Connected Arc After Moro

Dragon Ball Super has announced its next manga arc, which will be titled "Granola the Survivor". Needless to say that fans are happy about getting more official Dragon Ball Super content - even if they're not all that thrilled with the title of the new arc. However, after taking in some of the first details of Dragon Ball Super's "Granola the Survivor" arc, there is one thing that Dragon Ball fans seemed to have reached consensus about: it's cool to see the series building a new storyline off of the events of the previous one.

Scroll below to see all the joy and intrigue that Dragon Ball Super fans are getting from the notion of seeing the series move into a more serialized storytelling format!