Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Thrilled For A New Connected Arc After Moro
Dragon Ball Super has announced its next manga arc, which will be titled "Granola the Survivor". Needless to say that fans are happy about getting more official Dragon Ball Super content - even if they're not all that thrilled with the title of the new arc. However, after taking in some of the first details of Dragon Ball Super's "Granola the Survivor" arc, there is one thing that Dragon Ball fans seemed to have reached consensus about: it's cool to see the series building a new storyline off of the events of the previous one.
Scroll below to see all the joy and intrigue that Dragon Ball Super fans are getting from the notion of seeing the series move into a more serialized storytelling format!
What Sorcery Is This???
Wait, an arc driven by the consequences of the ending of the prior one?— shayne (@ShiggityShayne) December 15, 2020
tf is this sorcery
This is an unprecedented and sensible move for Dragon Ball Super to be making: building a continuous storyline.prevnext
When's The Last Time...
When was the last time we had a connected arc🚶🏾♂️— ポタラーセンシ 🧑🏽🦯 vegito (@baccup_s) December 15, 2020
That's a good question. Dragon Ball Super's storyline has been a convoluted, start-stop progression. Even the universal tournament arc weren't directly connected.prevnext
Gonna Be Interesting
Ikr this is gonna be interesting— Cabba the great (@Christi14870075) December 15, 2020
It is indeed going to be interesting to see how (and more importantly, why) Dragon Ball Super is continuing to build in this way.prevnext
Quite An Ensemble
Interesting. 73 Alive ? New white hair’d fellow at the end ? Uub? pic.twitter.com/aCw8UKuNjm— Infinity (@Infinite_Aero) December 15, 2020
The list of characters that will be featured in this new arc is certainly raising eyebrows within the fandom.prevnext
Not The Same Arc
Interesting. 73 Alive ? New white hair’d fellow at the end ? Uub? pic.twitter.com/aCw8UKuNjm— Infinity (@Infinite_Aero) December 15, 2020
We dont know what we are dealing with, you're drawing conclusions without having the details. We already knew we were getting a chapter about the aftermath past Moros death.— Sathona (@Sathobaka) December 15, 2020
Dragon Ball does this so infrequently that some fans can't even process what's happening with this new arc.prevnext
Room For Improvement
This just leaves room for actual characterization and expansions to these goons tho tbh so it could probably turn out good if executed correct— dalesean tatum (@Dalesean027) December 15, 2020
Most Dragon Ball fans agree that the Moro Arc lost some steam about halfway through, and Moro's army of goons got the spotlight. Maybe the Granola arc can fix that misstep...prevnext
Perfected Ultra Instinct
Since for the last two arcs it was a case of “can Goku master UI?” but now that he seems to be able to use it at will I imagine this will change things at least a little bit.— Messy (@ShonenMessy) December 15, 2020
With Goku now wielding godly power, it will be interesting to see what chance Moro's escaped convicts have.prevnext
Broly Time Yet?
Probably not. Broly just wants to chill out— DragonSoar79 (@DSoar79) December 15, 2020
Since we're connecting Dragon Ball Super story threads: What about bringing Broly back???
Dragon Ball Super posts new Manga chapters FREE ONLINE. The anime is still on hiatus.prev