‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases The Appearance of a New Fused Fighter

As the Tournament of Power draws nearer toward its conclusion in Dragon Ball Super, and the final three universes began duking it out, it seems that there’s another fusion on the horizon.

Universe 3, 7, and 11 are the last ones left, and now Universe 3 is about to kick their plan into motion and it involves a new combination.

According to the synopsis for Episode 120, Universe 3’s major plan is to indeed combine into one megazord as it was teased in the episode preview. The summary for Episode 120, “Universe 3’s fused attack! Menace of the merged warrior!” reads as follows:

“After triumphing in their fierce battle against Universe 4, Goku and co. are now attacked by a new enemy, Universe 3! Gohan takes on the enemy after they merge together and gain astonishing battle power, but…?!”

Along with teasing a new fusion, the synopsis goes on to tease Gohan’s big manuevers as well stating that “With Gohan’s help, they break through the barrier with a Kamehameha, scorching the merged warrior[s]. This seems like victory, but…”

Gohan may be able to handle whatever fusion Universe 3 cooks up, but apparently things don’t go as planned as the fusion becomes even stronger by Episode 121.

The synopsis states that “Paparoni shouts that he will show them Universe 3’s ultimate secret technique, and an intense flash envelops his surroundings. Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, and the others use their hands to shield themselves from the intense light, and 17 and 18 bow their heads. When the light dies down and their vision returns, they see the gigantic form of Aniraza.”

Not only will Universe 7 have to deal with a new fusion, it seems Universe 3’s combined form has another combination to be worried about. That is unless fans are right about Toei trying to fake them out with episode synopses before their official release.

