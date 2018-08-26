Watch ‘Dragon Ball Super’s New English Dub Theme Here

Dragon Ball Super aired the first episode of the Universe Survival saga on Toonami, and Funimation continued its cool tradition of translating its themes into English with the series’ second opening theme.

As performed by Nathan Sharp of NateWantstoBattle, this English rendition of “Limit Break x Survivor” (originally performed by Kiyoshi Hakawa) will carry Dragon Ball Super until the finale.

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest English dub episode officially announced the Tournament of Power, and the first teases of it can be seen throughout the new opening theme sequence. Opening with Goku fighting a powerful new foe, the new opening theme sequence gets off to an explosive start worthy of this massive final saga of the series.

The opening also hints at many of the characters that will get focus this saga such as Piccolo, Krillin, Master Roshi, Tien, and surprising additions like Majin Buu, Android 18, and Android 17 (who just appeared at the end of the latest episode). There are also brief glimpses at many of the other universes’ Gods of Destruction and Supreme Kais, and many of the foes Goku and the others will face in the tournament. Though most of them are still obscured by shadow.

Other interesting sequences in the new opening are Gohan training under Piccolo once more, a tease of Universe 7’s line-up for the Tournament of Power, a brief visage of Broly like character, and more of the grey and muscular foe who is still giving Goku a challenging fight toward the end of the new sequence.

The Tournament of Power is only going to get wilder from here, and this is a great introduction into all of its hype moments.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the “Future Trunks” arc.