Dragon Ball Super Introduces New Space Travel Tech

Dragon Ball Super‘s newest arc has been both familiar and unique as Goku and Vegeta have been facing off against the powerful Planet Eater Moro on New Namek. One of the new elements the arc has introduced is the idea of space battles, and it’s something the franchise has played around with before but never quite explored outside of ship blasting other ships and the like.

But in Chapter 49 of the series, a new piece of tech is introduced that could change how battles are fought as Merus reveals that he can move around in space freely thanks to the Galactic Patrol’s helmet and jet boots technology.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Moro and the Grand Supreme Kai’s battle heads further into space, Goku and Vegeta unfortunately can’t chase them down because Saiyans can’t breathe in space (which is also a hilarious reference to the Freeza saga). The Galactic Patrol’s Merus then asks if Goku and Vegeta can defeat Moro if they can actually manage to fight him, and they confidently confirm that they can.

It’s here that Merus debuts a technology specific to him, and it’s revealed that his Galactic Patrol uniform has a special button that activates a helmet and breathing apparatus. Jaco confirms that this suit was made for Merus specifically, and it’s probably because he’s been proven to be a skilled warrior in the past. Using his jet propelled boots and new space suit, Merus then flies out to Moro.

After using several of his gadgets in order to catch Moro off guard, he and the Grand Supreme Kai work together to teleport Moro back to New Namek’s surface. With this, Goku and Vegeta can fight him directly. But this new space technology opens up a whole host of potential for the Galactic Patrol. Though Jaco was our first introduction to the force, and fans got a poorer first impression of it than they probably should have, it seems they have a lot more tricks in their pocket to use against space criminals like Moro.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.