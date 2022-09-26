Dragon Ball Super Announces Special NYCC Exhibition

Dragon Ball Super is on a high this year, and the IP is looking to rile up fans well into the fall. While the manga is on hiatus, all eyes are on the anime as Gohan and Piccolo finish out their time in theaters with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. And soon, New York Comic Con will put the franchise center stage with a special exhibition.

The update comes from Dragon Ball's official website weeks ahead of the event. As it turns out, New York Comic Con will host an exhibition dedicated to Dragon Ball, so fans will be able to explore the space at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center starting October 6th.

According to the team, Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be touted at the exhibition alongside the anime's trading card game. Other titles like Dragon Ball Legends will also be on display, and of course, figure brands like Tamashii Nations, Banpresto, and more will have a presence. Fans can also pre-order an event-exclusive Super Saiyan Broly S.H.Figuarts model for $90 USD ahead of the show for pick-up if they happen to collect the line!

Of course, fans are curious whether any major reveals will be made at New York Comic Con, but there is no need to get overly excited. This NYCC exhibition is similar in scale to Dragon Ball's previous tour across the United States. The promo event is a treat for fans, but when it comes to any major announcements, they will be saved for later this winter. After all, Jump Festa is on the horizon, and Shueisha has proven it is very willing to drop surprise Dragon Ball announcements whenever it wants. So if you are waiting on a new anime announcement, well – don't expect it to launch in New York City.

Will you be checking out New York Comic Con this year? Where do you want to see Dragon Ball go in the next few years?