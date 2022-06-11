Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Cell Max's Perfect Form

Dragon Ball Super has been on a high as of late, and we have its new film to thank. After a few years away from the screen, the anime stepped forward with its latest movie, and it put Gohan on center stage. The Saiyan and Piccolo came together to lead Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and given its box office gross, there is no denying its success. Fans flocked to see the film for one reason or another, and its big villain drew in a good few of them. And now, some new art is imagining how Cell Max might look if he were given a perfect makeover.

As you can see below, the art comes from MrTermiDA over on Twitter. The shot brings Cell Max to life in a way Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army never imagined. After all, the final act of Dragon Ball's new movie unleashed the android before they were done processing, so his build was far from anticipated. But if he'd been allowed to cook a bit longer, well – he could have looked like this.

Cell Max is touting an identical build to Perfect Cell here, and it goes without saying their stance is terrifying. The villain looks sturdy enough to take a point-blank punch from Broly, and that is saying something. Their glowing eyes only make Cell Max the more ominous, and honestly? Their red-green palate suits them here.

Obviously, Dragon Ball Super did not get the chance to bring this version of Cell to life, but there's nothing stopping the character from a future comeback. Dr. Hedo is still around, and while he might have left the Red Ribbon Army, his research could help the organization bring Cell back to life. And of course, there's always the chance Android 21 might pop up someday with Cell just to see how her grandson's own androids compare.

What do you think of this Dragon Ball Super makeover? Does this design suit the android or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.