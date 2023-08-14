Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapter 96 First Look Released

Dragon Ball Super's manga is returning soon with the next major chapter of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc, and has released the first look preview at what fans can expect to see go down in Chapter 96 of the series! The last few months have seen the Dragon Ball Super manga remaking the events seen during the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie in the manga's style. While this has led to some new material not seen in the original version of the story, fans have been waiting to see the movie's bigger moments come to life in the manga's pages.

While the first few fights from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie have been seen in the previous chapters of the manga, things went to the next level with the official manga debut of Piccolo's newly introduced and godlike Orange Piccolo form at the end of the previous chapter. It was teased that we would finally get to see more of Orange Piccolo in action, and that's the case with the rough draft pages for Dragon Ball Super sharing the first look at Chapter 96. Check it out as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter:

How to Read Dragon Ball Super Chapter 96

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 96 will be releasing in Shueisha's V-Jump magazine on Monday, August 21st in Japan, and that means fans in the United States will be able to check it out on Sunday, August 20th with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library (for free too!). It's yet to be revealed how far through the movie the next major chapter of the manga will take it, but we will be seeing more of Orange Piccolo's godly new power in action after he successfully was able to wish for a strength boost from Shenron in the previous chapters.

Directed by Tetsuro Kodama for Toei Animation with an original story, screenplay, and new character designs from original Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, you can find the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the movie as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves 'Super Heroes'. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

How are you feeling about the manga's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!