Dragon Ball: The Ultimate Watch Guide for Beginners

Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in the world. Since its debut in the 1980s, the hit anime has been around the block time and again. Son Goku has become a bonafide icon, and despite his age, the hero is still drawing in fans. Much of his popularity has come around in recent years thanks to Dragon Ball Super and the anime's various movies. So if you need a rundown of how to binge Dragon Ball as a whole, we're here to help you out. We're breaking down the ultimate watch guide for Dragon Ball's television series below, so you can find where to watch Goku's shows below:

----

Dragon Ball

When it comes to the original series, Goku is king. The hit shonen came from humble roots, and creator Akira Toriyama brought the manga to life with gags abound. The story began with more humor and adventure than action, but that gradually changed. As Dragon Ball moved forward with Goku, the hero embraced his destiny as a martial artist, and the foundation for his Saiyan future is built up beautifully.



Where to Watch: Hulu, Crunchyroll, Funimation



Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball has a long history, but no part of it shines brighter than Dragon Ball Z. The sequel came to life on television once Goku had grow into an adult. After growing his own family, Goku's life turns upside down when he discovers his status as a Saiyan. From Raditz's arrival, the shonen story brings legends like Piccolo and Vegeta and Cell to the screen. And by the end, Goku finds himself weighing the importance of strength with his friends and family by his side.



Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation



Dragon Ball Z Kai

If you are familiar with Dragon Ball Z but want to do away with some of its fatty bits, then Dragon Ball Z Kai is made for you. The hit series was made to honor the anime's 20th anniversary, and it remasters everything Dragon Ball Z had to offer. With new voice records and remade animation cels, Dragon Ball Z Kai gives a facelift to the original series, and its converted aesthetic will be a treat for those who like anime's more modern style.



Where to Watch: Hulu, Crunchyroll



Dragon Ball GT

If Goku's story through Dragon Ball Z was not enough for you, well – there is a sequel to binge if you're curious! In 1997, Toei Animation resurrected the Dragon Ball franchise with a sequel we know as GT. The story follows the events of Dragon Ball Z's epilogue as Goku finds himself turned into a child. He sets forth on a mission with his grandkids to see the universe, and once Goku returns to his adult form, Dragon Ball GT sends the Saiyan on lots of wacky adventures. So if you want to watch this often-derided anime, we suggest you settle in for a wild ride.



Where to Watch: Hulu, Crunchyroll, Funimation



Dragon Ball Super

As the most recent entry to the Dragon Ball franchise, Dragon Ball Super has breathed new life into Goku. The series, which is overseen by creator Akira Toriyama, fits in between the end of Dragon Ball Z and the anime's epilogue. The story checks in on Goku and Vegeta as they reach godly new forms. With Super Saiyan God on the horizon, Dragon Ball Super introduces insane new villains for our heroes to battle, and its cast of characters includes everyone from Broly to Moro and beyond!



Where to Watch: Funimation, Hulu, Crunchyroll



Have you ever seen Dragon Ball all the way through? Are you ready to start your journey with Goku...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!