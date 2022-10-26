Dragon Ball Super Unites Piccolo and Pan in Cute New Selfie

Dragon Ball Super rolled out a new film earlier this year, and at this point, it won't be long before the release hits home video. This fall, fans in Japan will get their hands on Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero at home, and some bundles will come with different goodies from others. And now, we know one of these goodies has taught Piccolo how to take the perfect selfie.

As you can see below, the bonus gift will come with Amazon's exclusive edition of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Fans will get a piece of artwork starring Pan and Piccolo in their own little selfie session. Pan seems to have masterminded the whole thing since Piccolo is caught off guard here, but even still, the Namekian is unfairly photogenic here.

Pan & Piccolo selfie style illustration Amazon Exclusive Benefits! pic.twitter.com/qGT8wSjEdR — Hype (@DbsHype) October 26, 2022

When Is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Moving to Home Video?

Clearly, this artwork will be a nice bonus for Amazon buyers, but there will be other bundles available. For instance, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will put out a collector's edition Blu-ray in Japan come November. The gift will come complete with a full-color steel book as well as art cards and concept designs. But unfortunately, we do not know when these home videos will reach the United States.

At this point, the only home video release announced is for Japan, and it comes months after Dragon Ball hit theaters overseas this June. If stateside fans are lucky, the movie will go live around the holidays if not at the start of 2023. Few theaters are playing Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in the U.S. at this point, and streaming isn't an option at this point either. So if you want to know more about the movie before it goes live on home video, you can find the synopsis for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero below:

"The Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that was once destroyed by Goku in the past, has been succeeded by a group of people who have created new and mightiest Androids ever, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. They call themselves 'superheroes' and begin to attack Piccolo, Gohan, and others...What is the true purpose of the 'new Red Ribbon Army'? With danger looming around the world, now is the time to wake up! Awaken, Super Hero!!"

Have you seen Dragon Ball Super's most recent movie? Do you think the manga needs to kickstart a new Piccolo arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.