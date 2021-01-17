New Dragon Ball Promo Teases the Birth of A Great Warrior

✖

Dragon Ball Super is moving on to a new arc in 2021, and fans have high hopes for the story. In the wake of Moro's defeat, things seem to be well in Universe 7, but the arrival of a certain villain has shaken things up unbeknownst to Goku. And thanks to a new promo, Dragon Ball fans have been told a new fighter is coming who will be known as the best warrior in the universe.

The update came recently when Dragon Ball Super put out a promo for its next chapter. The release, which drops next week, plans to give fans a better take on Granolah and his mission. However, as the promo shows, Goku will receive a prophecy in this arc that has piqued interested.

#dbspoilers Interesting line from official V jump account’s tweet: “A warrior who surpasses Goku is about to be born in the 7th universe...!!” We’ll know on 20th Jan who this new guy is 👀 — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) January 15, 2021

According to the Oracle Fish, a warrior is about to be born into Universe 7 that surpasses Goku. The promo calls this mysterious figure the greatest warrior in the universe, and it will be born soon. At this point, fans have no idea who or what this prophecy is referring to, but they have plenty of ideas.

The first is more literal as fans are curious if a new fighter is about to be born. Bulla was born amidst the drama of Dragon Ball Super, so it is possible. There is always a chance a new Saiyan could be born perhaps on Broly's side, but any warrior could be literally birthed this arc according to the Oracle Fish.

The second theory going around is a metaphorical take on birth. A warrior can be birthed at any time when the situation demands, so that could be the ordeal here. The Oracle Fish might foresee the arrival of such a moment, and it could refer to anyone - even Goku. All it would require is a new power boost, and Dragon Ball Super is really good at creating those for its heroes.

What do you think about this new teaser? Do you think a new warrior or power boost is headed for Dragon Ball Super...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.