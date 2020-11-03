Dragon Ball Fans Still Love SSJ4 After All of These Years

The transformation of Super Saiyan 4 has made a resurgence thanks in part to the spin-off anime series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, with the side story giving us a version of Goku and Vegeta from the "Xeno-Verse" who can access the power that was made popular in Dragon Ball GT, and fans are still sharing their love of the unique power up years following its introduction. Though Super Saiyan 4 has yet to make an official appearance in the main storyline of Dragon Ball Super, based on its popularity, it is definitely a "never say never" position!

(Photo: Toei Animation)

