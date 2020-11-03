Dragon Ball Fans Still Love SSJ4 After All of These Years
The transformation of Super Saiyan 4 has made a resurgence thanks in part to the spin-off anime series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, with the side story giving us a version of Goku and Vegeta from the "Xeno-Verse" who can access the power that was made popular in Dragon Ball GT, and fans are still sharing their love of the unique power up years following its introduction. Though Super Saiyan 4 has yet to make an official appearance in the main storyline of Dragon Ball Super, based on its popularity, it is definitely a "never say never" position!
What do you think of Super Saiyan 4 since it re-emerged in the Dragon Ball franchise? What is your favorite Super Saiyan transformation to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!
It Goes Hard
SSJ4 Goku goes WAY too hard bro pic.twitter.com/8JYhz6whaZ— Legend (@FearedLeyendo) October 26, 2020
It's The Smile
that damn smile :) and he got drip too pic.twitter.com/QNNuDwxsXO— Johnny Bravo (@john_bravo1404) October 26, 2020
Super Saiyan 4 Is Great Across The Board
I love this form and GT (but I wish it had Red Aura very very minor issue) but I love how Vegetas is a slightly different red and his hairs a reddish-brown and blue-green eyes looking like a BEAST form says “I’m built different”— Tobi Epps (@lingeringwill13) October 27, 2020
Perhaps One Day We'll Get This
👏🏿🙌🏿 only a dream but this goes hard pic.twitter.com/MVuCZiL93a— Tyquann Stewart (@Ty_balanced) October 26, 2020
Gohan Could Use An Ape Form
Wished Tori had given this to Gohan in Super as a nod...since they sidelined him.— VICKSPRING (@RealVspring) October 27, 2020
Fan Art For Good Measure
Is also fun to draw 😌😌 pic.twitter.com/pMeGd2hXlv— Phoenix Gutierrez (@PhoenixGutierr3) October 27, 2020
The Only Good Part Of Grand Tour?
Ssj4 was great, too bad he was only used in gt, he was the only cool thing in that show— Weird Flex But Ok (@TiredLilBlob) October 26, 2020
The Best Of Dragon Ball
It’s honestly one of the best looking forms in all of Dragon Ball tbh— Lakiro (@ardena_i) October 27, 2020
Is It The Voice?
I like how deep goku's voice becomes in SSJ4, its badass— Orange (@NewOrangeZX1) October 26, 2020
Xeno Is Where Its At
xeno ssj4 goku to me is so much fire than the gt one— King Caution (@CautionMK) October 27, 2020