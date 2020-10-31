New Dragon Ball Poster Teases Upgrade for SSJ4 Vegito

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes' arcade game will soon be launching a new expansion in Japan, and the newest poster for the upcoming update to the Big Bang Mission saga teases an upgrade on the way for SSJ4 Vegito. Dragon Ball Heroes' has taken plenty of opportunities to utilize many of the ideas and characters introduced outside of the main franchise canon, and that's been especially the case with the Big Bang Mission arc that has brought Super Saiyan 4 back into the fold with an alternate universe take on Goku and Vegeta. The two of them even brought about a Super Saiyan 4 version of Vegito in a previous episode of the promotional anime series branching off of it.

The newest poster for the fifth expansion for Super Dragon Ball Heroes' Big Bang Mission arc (as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter) showcases many of the characters that will be popping up in the next wave, and this includes a shot of Super Saiyan 4 Vegito. Except this time, the fusion has the same bright red glow given off by the Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker form when Xeno Goku and Vegeta had used it in the fight against Janemba. Check it out and judge it for yourself below:

SDBH: Big Bang Mission 5 Key Visual. Begins: 26 November, 2020. pic.twitter.com/ze9Tjd9kzR — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) October 29, 2020

With the promotional anime series continuing through the Big Bang Mission arc with each new episode, there's a chance this upgraded version of Vegito will be making its way to a future episode of the series just like it's appear in the arcade game. It's yet to be completely clear as to whether or not the anime will reach this point as each new episode is still a surprise, but seeing this new take on Vegito would be a pretty fun thing to see in action in the anime. Especially because we'll most likely never seen an official, canonized version of the form and character.

What do you think of this new take on Super Saiyan 4 Vegito? Curious to see how much stronger the SSJ4 fusion will be with the Limit Breaker power? How are you liking Super Dragon Ball Heroes' Big Bang Mission saga so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!