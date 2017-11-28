This Flowchart Breaks Down All of ‘Dragon Ball’s Super Saiyan Forms

The Dragon Ball series is no stranger to transformations, and while there have been many over the years, the number of Super Saiyan transformations can be confusing.

Luckily one fan helpfully put together a flowchart breaking down the series’ power ups and Super Saiyan transformations.

Reddit user shlam16 uploaded a flowchart including multiple power-up forms from Kaio-ken to Ultra Instinct, and has even included one off transformations such as Super Saiyan Rage as seen in the “Future Trunks” arc and Super Saiyan 4 from Dragon Ball GT.

shlam16 also argues Ultra Instinct is a part of the Super Saiyan God line of transformations because of Goku‘s new state trying to be closer to the power of the gods, and justifies the inclusion of Kaio-ken because of the important role it plays in Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-Ken transformation.

Fans have been debating over the true number and order of Dragon Ball transformations over the years, with one fan every listing every Super Saiyan instance recently. That fan theorized the final total to be 29, but also included many other non-canon instances.

When fans account for non-canon instances in the name of an encyclopedic completion of every transformation, it opens the floodgates for many of the instances over the years. It then necessitates looking over side projects like video games, the “Legendary” version of the Super Saiyan seen with Broly in the Dragon Ball Z films, or even the Super Saiyan 4 version of Gogeta once seen in Dragon Ball GT.

This flowchart may make the numerous Super Saiyan transformations in the series easier to digest, and seeing them visually represented is a nice trip down memory lane for someone who could have forgotten any of the Super Saiyan forms.

Dragon Ball Super's "Universal Survival" arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored.

