This Dragon Ball Cosplay Puts Impressive Genderbent Spin on Super Saiyan Goku

Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball is one of the most iconic action manga and anime franchises of all time, so it makes it a prime source of inspiration for many artists who wish to bring the series to life through cosplay. Given Goku’s main character status and popularity, Goku’s an even more prime choice to take on. So it can be quite difficult to still put a new spin on the popular character’s cosplay after all of this time.

But Cosplay Artists are definitely up to the challenge as they are finding new ways to bring Goku to life. Cosplay Artist @Fudgie_Monster (who you can find on Twitter here) put their best foot forward by giving Super Saiyan Goku a slick, genderbent take. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

GOKU This is your Goku now 💞 pic.twitter.com/3j1pu8pd4K — Fudgie 👑 (@Fudgie_Monster) June 20, 2019

@Fudgie_Monster takes Goku’s already iconic damaged Super Saiyan look to the next level with this genderbent take, and it fits so well that it’s not hard to imagine an entire series around a female Goku. Though it took the franchise decades to finally give fans an official female Super Saiyan with Universe 6’s Caulifla and Kale, the franchise is now open to all sorts of interpretations like this.

With an expanded time line, multiverse, and canon full of mystical beings, there could very well be a female Goku existing out there now that fans just haven’t been formally introduced to yet. A genderbent take on Goku has already been proven as a hit with fans with cosplay work like this, so an official character debuting down the line would not be such a bad idea. Dragon Ball Super already introduced a time traveling evil Goku from the future who was actually a god stealing Goku’s body, so anything can be on the table at this point. If anything, there’s always filler episodes to play around in!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.