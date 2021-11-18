Dragon Ball Super Shares Important Correction About the Namekians

Dragon Ball Super has a lot on its plate this year, but it is making time to answer questions fans didn’t even know they had. While the manga prepares its chapter for November, the official Dragon Ball website took a moment to highlight a special Namekian ahead of the release. And in the new post, fans are given an important correction about the alien race.

The blog update was posted for fans this morning, and it is there fans learn tons of new details about Monaito. After all, the Namekian took everybody by surprise when he showed up in Granolah’s arc. It was even more shocking to learn the Namekian was not from Planet Namek despite his race, but there is an explanation for that.

As the post shares, there is a difference between being a Namekian and a Planet Namekian. These two sides aren’t often separated, and Dragon Ball is aware of that fact. It isn’t often that Namekians show up from outside of Planet Namek, but when it does happen, Dragon Ball Super knows what to do.

“Although, when it comes to Monaito, him living his life far from Planet Namek on Planet Cereal certainly doesn’t make him any less of a Namekian! It’s also worth noting that in Japanese, it seems the nomenclature for Namekians living on Planet Namek specifically is more like “Planet Namek-ians”, while the general term for a member of the green race is simply “Namekian”,” the anime’s website reads.

So, there you have it. Namekians might not hail from Planet Namek to start, but the world is where the race entered Universe 7. As such, the race is collectively known as Namekians, but there is more to it than that. If you are a Namekian from the Planet Namek, you are informally known as a Planet Namekian which Monaito is not. In his case, the Namekian is considered a native to Planet Cereal, and he is the last living member of his race to be so. And to be honest, Dragon Ball fans are afraid the elder won’t make it out of this latest arc alive to educate others about his time on the faraway planet.

Did you ever think twice about the name of Piccolo's race? Would you like Dragon Ball to tackle another Namekian-centric arc?