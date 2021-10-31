Dragon Ball Super Reveals First Jump Festa 2022 Panel Details

Dragon Ball Super has revealed its first details for its upcoming panel during Jump Festa 2022! Fans of the franchise have had quite a lot to look forward to in this upcoming year with not only new chapters of the manga continuing through the Granolah the Survivor arc with monthly releases, but a new movie currently being planned for a release in Japan next year. With so much to look forward to, fans of the series are wondering just what the franchise could have planned for its next major showing along with Shueisha’s other series during the annual Jump Festa convention.

Shueisha’s Jump Festa convention is where the company celebrates not only their currently running properties, but makes announcements for its future slate. That makes Dragon Ball Super‘s panel so intriguing considering that there’s a lot currently in the works at the moment. Now fans know when to look forward to news of any kind with the panel for the series officially scheduled for December 18th between 4:20PM and 5PM JST in Japan. Unfortunately, there have yet to be any details revealed about what exactly will be shown.

Dragon Ball’s previous showings at Jump Festa have honestly not yielded much within the last few years, and that can likely be attributed to the fact that only the manga has been continuing. With a new feature film currently in the works for a release next year, there’s a good chance that there could be something shown from the new film. It could range anywhere from a full official trailer to some official key art for the film since yet has to be revealed as of its two showings at San Diego Comic-Con and New York Comic Con.

With the Granolah the Survivor arc reaching a new phase, there’s a good chance we could see an update for the arc as well as the next phase of battles begin to take shape by the end of the year. That means there are lots of reasons to be excited for what’s to come at Jump Festa, but it could also result in disappointment if there aren’t any new things revealed. But what do you think?

