Dragon Ball x Marvel Art Imagines Spider-Man vs. Buu Fight

One artist has imagined an awesome crossover between Dragon Ball and Marvel where Spider-Man comes face to face with Super Majin Buu! As the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse continues to expand with the newest release hitting this week, Eternals, and a new Spider-Man film, No Way Home coming next month, fans are continually surprised by how the film and TV universe continues to expand. These expansion have surprised fans with just how many world and characters each new entry presents, but have surprised with the kinds of worlds that have made their way into the films and TV shows.

It’s already been revealed that Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball exists within the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse (thanks to a fun shout out in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings), so maybe there could be a kind of future where the two franchises collide in an even bigger war? Artist Oscar Perez Ayala has done just that by imagining what it would look like if Spider-Man came across Super Buu, and the resulting art has been a huge hit with fans on Instagram! Check it out below for a closer look:

They might not be anywhere near towards an official crossover yet, but both Dragon Ball and the Spider-Man franchises have a bright future ahead of them in theaters. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to release in theaters on December 17th, and it’s likely to change the Spider-Man films forever. The same can be said for Dragon Ball as well as the newest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently aiming for a release next year in Japan. It’s also aiming for a release worldwide sometime after it hits Japan as well.

Not much is known about what fans can expect for the film’s story, but it’s set within the official canon of the series and will take the franchise in a completely new direction with its fully CG animated action. It’s the first new anime content for the series since the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, so it’s going to be exciting to see how the story continues. But what do you think?

