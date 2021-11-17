Dragon Ball Super Promo Teases a Dangerous Wish

Dragon Ball Super is setting the stage for quite the dangerous wish with the first look at the manga’s next big chapter! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached a peculiar crossroads as with the end of the fight between Granolah, Goku, and Vegeta, it’s time for the real conflict of the arc to present itself. Previous chapters have shown how long the Heeters have been planning for their grand scheme and they have finally decided to make their move now that they have located Monaito’s Dragon Balls at the end of the previous chapter.

As for what could be coming with the next chapter, Dragon Ball Super has previewed Chapter 78 of the series with an early look at the rough drafts for the first few pages. From these drafts we can gleam how the newest chapter continues immediately following the Heeters claiming both Dragon Balls and it seems they are gearing up for quite the dangerous wish that could very well make them the most dangerous beings in the universe. Something Goku and Vegeta might not be completely ready for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Herms98/status/1459328496761638913?s=20

As pointed out by @Herms98 on Twitter, the rough draft pages for the first few moments of Chapter 78 showcase the Heeters making their final preparations to summon the dragon. They get word that Granolah and the Saiyans have stopped fighting and sends Macki and Gas to stall them further while he makes his wish. It’s a mysterious wish because it needs Gas to succeed, but Gas also needs it because he might not be enough for Granolah, Goku and Vegeta. His strength is in question, but the plan also rides on him entirely.

While it’s unclear as to what their wish actually will be with this preview, the final moments reveal that Elec was able to summon the dragon successfully. With the official release of Chapter 78 coming soon, it won’t be much longer until we find out what the Heeters’ wish is and whether or not it will actually shake up the series in a way that could flip it all upside down. But what do you think?

What do you think the Heeters will wish for? What kind of wish would you want to see? What are you hoping to see in Dragon Ball Super’s next chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!