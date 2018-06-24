‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Shenron’s Time Limit

The Eternal Dragon Shenron is one of the more prolific elements of the Dragon Ball series, but it wasn’t until Dragon Ball Super that fans realized this all-powerful entity was a much smaller entity in the God food chain.

But in the latest episode, fans realized there was a new rule dominating the dragon in that Sheron has a time limit. A time limit that Goku finally broke.

In the latest episode, Goku wants to finally wish King Kai back to life with the Dragon Balls. But when he summons Shenron, he can’t exactly wish as soon as he wants to because he’s quickly stopped by Android 18, Master Roshi, and others.

The group debates for quite an extended period of time, and Goku even goes into the center of the Earth. But this is quickly weakening Shenron as he visibly shakes and asks that he be allowed to disappear. He eventually disappears, leaving Goku unable to bring back King Kai this time around.

There is a point of contention here, however, that Shenron could just be running away from Beerus. He’s always visibly shaken when in Beerus’ presence, and his nervous demeanor may lend credence to the fact that he doesn’t have a time limit and just reached the “limit” of his nervousness.

But this doesn’t completely explain it either as this was truly the longest time Shenron had been summoned in the series yet. Shenron only pushed himself because of Beerus’ presence on Earth, as well. Either way, Shenron was hilariously pushed to all sorts of limits.

