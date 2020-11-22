Dragon Ball Super Just Made A Major Connection To DBZ's Ending

✖

The end of the Moro Arc has been a long time coming in the Dragon Ball Super manga, and it seems as if the latest chapter didn't just cap off the rampage of the energy absorbing sorcerer, but also harkening back to the final story line of the Dragon Ball Z saga as a certain character makes a big return. Following the end of the Majin Buu saga, we bore witness to a new tournament in which Goku was looking for someone particularly to continue his training and it seems as if the latest Super Arc shows how the two came into contact.

Warning! If you don't want to be spoiled for the final battle of the Moro Arc in the pages of Dragon Ball Super, you might want to turn back as this article is definitely in spoiler territory!

With Goku having to rely on an "energy infusion" from Vegeta, using his Forced Spirit Fission technique that he learned on the Planet Yardrat, he began borrowing energy from his Z Fighter friends and most of the world at large. It wasn't until a familiar character entered the fray, thanks to the help of the Kaioshin residing in Fat Buu's body. Uub has entered into the fight, the reincarnation of Kid Buu, lending his energy to Goku and proving that even though he's had no training, his power is on a whole other level!

When Goku and Uub first meet at the Tournament that takes place at the end of Dragon Ball Z, it's clear that the Saiyan warrior isn't just eyeing Uub to find a new stronger training partner, but also taking on a student for the first time. The End of Dragon Ball Z can still totally work with what the anime showed, considering Super is taking place between the years that happened following the Majin Buu saga and before the final brief arc.

With Uub's power making a massive difference in the fight against Moro, the question now arises just how strong is the reincarnation of Kid Buu, considering both Goku and Vegeta note that they can sense God Ki residing with him, which was something that the vicious Buu never exerted.

What did you think of this clever nod to the ending of Dragon Ball Z? What do you think the future holds for Uub if anything in Dragon Ball Super?