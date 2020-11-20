Dragon Ball Super Gives Goku A Strange New Transformation

✖

Dragon Ball Super's Moro Arc has come to a close with the latest chapter of Akira Toriyama's popular manga series, but before the ancient wizard is put to bed, Goku unleashes a brand new transformation that is unlike anything that the Shonen series has seen before. With Goku making the boneheaded move of letting Moro live in the last chapter, he is now tangling with a wizard who has fused with the very Earth itself, but luckily, thanks to the support of his friends and a unexpected new comer, the Saiyan warrior is able to access a brand new power that has the anime community talking!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 66, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the end of the Moro Arc!

With Moro now having the power of the Earth itself, even Goku's Ultra Instinct form isn't enough for him to defeat the energy absorbing sorcerer. As Moro is set to destroy the world, Goku is helpless in his clutches, but luckily, Vegeta is able to swoop in and use the new technique he learned on the Planet Yardrat dubbed "Forced Spirit Fission". Though the prince of the Saiyans isn't able to separate Moro from the planet, he is able to create a new technique that gives Goku such a big power up that the lunk headed Saiyan is able to access a brand new move.

(Photo: Viz Media)

In order to battle the larger than life villain, Goku creates an energy form that appears to look like the Saiyan fighter, much like Sasuke Uchiha's Susanoo from the Naruto series, grappling with Moro. With the new energy form, that has yet to receive an official name, giving Goku an opening, he is able to destroy the gem on Moro's forehead, eliminating the villain once and for all.

The Z Fighters, and the reincarnation of Kid Buu in Uub, lent their energy to Goku grant him this new power up, in a similar vein as when Son battled against Broly in the eighth feature length film in the Dragon Ball Z series, so this might not be a technique that we see that often in the future of the Shonen series.

What did you think of Goku's strange new transformation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!