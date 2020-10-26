Dragon Ball Further Explains the Dark Side of Using Divine Power

✖

Dragon Ball Super is different from Dragon Ball Z in one key way: the level of power its Saiyan heroes battle with. DBZ was all about breaking open the power of Super Saiyan; DBS has taken that Super Saiyan power to godly levels. However, throughout the series, there's been an ominous sense of warning about what it takes to wield divine power - and how it can go wrong for an inexperienced warrior. In the latest Dragon Ball Super manga chapter, we get a much darker look at what can happen to a fighter, when improperly wielding the divine power of Ultra Instinct!

Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 65 SPOILERS Follow!

In Dragon Ball Super chapter 65, Goku has used the complete power of Perfected Ultra Instinct to finally best evil sorcerer Moro in battle. Instead of finishing Moro off with an easy kill, Goku instead restores the villain's stamina with a Senzu Bean and keeps trying to reform him into something better. Instead, Moro uses one last remnant of his power-copying ability to steal the power of Ultra Instinct for himself!

However, while Moro is able to initially take on Goku in a fierce Ultra Instinct vs. Ultra Instinct battle, the villain learns that Goku has been playing him. As Moro expends more Ultra Instinct power, his body begins to swell and distend, Akira-style. As it turns out, Ultra Instinct isn't a power that can just be taken and instantly wielded; a warrior has to earn the right to use the power, by training his or her body to be able to withstand the taxation of divine energy.

During Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power, Goku wasn't yet far enough along in his training to fully handle the cost of using Ultra Instinct. He overcame that gap by training with the angel Merus in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber; Moro has done no training at all, on the other hand. When the villain taps into too much Ultra Instinct power, too fast, the result was inevitable.

Goku seemed to understand this throughout the fight - first interrogating Moro about why he's never pursued more extensive training, then goading the villain to use more and more of Ultra Instinct's power, until Moro's body gives out. As Goku points out, Moro's main lieutenant Sabanbo made the same error in trying to absorb new power, and it ultimately destroyed the alien thug in a gruesome way.

However, instead of letting himself be destroyed by his own power, Moro throws Goku a new twist: the villain fuses with the Earth itself, and is now a ticking time-bomb that could wipe out the galaxy. It's this other dark side of divine power that could have the most impact of d: Mortals tapping into divine powers they can't control. The gods may end up feeling some kind of way about that!

