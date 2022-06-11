Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Confirms Frieza's Return

✖

Dragon Ball Super has confirmed that the fan favorite villain Frieza will be making a comeback in some way with the latest promo for the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! With the manga's recent chapters going far beyond the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, fans have been eagerly anticipating when the villain would be making a return given that he's still out there floating in space somewhere. But while the villain has yet to come back in the manga, it seems the fan favorite will at least be making an appearance in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film.

With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero nearing its debut across theaters in Japan in just a couple of weeks, Toei Animation has begun to show off even more of the new movie in action to help fill those seats. While fans had been teased about all of the characters that would be showing up in the movie, the latest promo for the film actually teases that we will be seeing Frieza again in some capacity as the villain is briefly shown alongside many of the other characters. Check out the promo in question below:

Although Frieza had not been announced for the film beforehand, it's highly likely that this villain is not the "secret" character the promotional materials and some of the cast had alluded to. The brief look at the villain here might be the only appearance we actually get to see. Think of it like how Dragon Ball Super: Broly did a brief recap of some of the villains and briefly showed them on screen. This might be how Frieza shows up in the movie, as a passing reference, because the main fight seems completely separate from something he might be involved in.

Thankfully it won't be too long before we get to see whether or not Frieza plays an active role as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits Japan on June 11th and theaters around the world later this Summer. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will be releasing the film internationally, and they describe it as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

What do you think? How are you liking the look of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero so far? Are you hoping to see Frieza in a bigger capacity? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!