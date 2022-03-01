New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer Released

Dragon Ball Super has finally released a new trailer for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! The franchise is finally returning for its first new anime release since Dragon Ball Super: Broly hit theaters four years ago, and there is quite a lot to be excited about. It’s going to be the first fully CG animated project in the Dragon Ball franchise, and will feature a major focus on Earth for the fights this time around. This includes a much more integral role for Gohan and Piccolo as the main ones defending Earth too.

Showcasing much more of what fans can expect from the new movie, Toei Animation has released a new full trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero that shows off all of the new kinds of fights in motion. Notably it shows off a better look at this new CGI animated style for the franchise, and you can get a much better taste of the new movie below with the full trailer as dropped by Toei Animation:

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be releasing first in Japan later this April, and will be hitting theaters in North America later this year so it won’t be too much longer before we can see the full project. Toei Animation officially describes the new movie as such, “Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a mega-hit with worldwide box office revenue of 13.5 billion yen. 4 years later, in 2022, a new movie in the Dragon Ball Super series has finally arrived with an even greater ‘awakening’!

The Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that was once destroyed by Goku in the past, has been succeeded by a group of people who have created new and mightiest Androids ever, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. They call themselves ‘superheroes’ and begin to attack Piccolo, Gohan, and others…What is the true purpose of the ‘new Red Ribbon Army’? With danger looming around the world, now is the time to wake up! Awaken, Super Hero!!”

What do you think? How do you like the newest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? What are you hoping to see in the new movie? What do you think will happen next?